More time sought to indict in governor kidnapping case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to give them an extra 40 days to seek a grand jury indictment in an alleged scheme to kidnap Michigan’s governor.
Prosecutors say they’re sorting through evidence, including explosive-device components and these items could lead to additional charges. Among the exhibits already released were a crudely-drawn map of Gov. Whitmer’s summer home, an emoji-laden text exchange about blowing up a bridge and a weapons training video in which two men jumped, guns blazing, from the front seat of a PT Cruiser.
Authorities allege members of two anti-government paramilitary groups plotted the kidnapping of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. A total of six men are federally charged, with a judge ruling there is enough evidence for prosecutors to seek an indictment.
Prosecutors say defense attorneys have raised no objections to an extension.