More time sought to indict in governor kidnapping case

A confederate flag hangs from a porch on a property in Munith, Mich., Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, where law enforcement officials said suspects accused in a plot to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer met to train and make plans. Pete Musico and Joseph Morrison, who officials said lived at the Munith property, have been charged in the plot. A federal judge said Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, prosecutors have enough evidence to move toward trial for five Michigan men accused of plotting to kidnap Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. (Nicole Hester/Ann Arbor News via AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to give them an extra 40 days to seek a grand jury indictment in an alleged scheme to kidnap Michigan’s governor.

Prosecutors say they’re sorting through evidence, including explosive-device components and these items could lead to additional charges. Among the exhibits already released were a crudely-drawn map of Gov. Whitmer’s summer home, an emoji-laden text exchange about blowing up a bridge and a weapons training video in which two men jumped, guns blazing, from the front seat of a PT Cruiser.

Authorities allege members of two anti-government paramilitary groups plotted the kidnapping of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. A total of six men are federally charged, with a judge ruling there is enough evidence for prosecutors to seek an indictment.

Prosecutors say defense attorneys have raised no objections to an extension.