UPDATE (6:30 A.M.) — N.I.E.S.A Fire Chief, Michael Yanz says the fire has been put out.

WEBBERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) — At approximately 4:30 a.m. Friday, a fire broke out at Happy Dayz Coney Island.

This building is located at the intersection of Elm Road North and West Grand River Road. Elm road is currently closed and traffic is being redirected.

Fowlerville and N.I.E.S.A Fire Departments are actively working to put the flames out.

6 News is on the scene and spoke with the N.I.E.S.A Fire Chief, Michael Yanz, who says the cause of the fire is still unknown.

According to the N.I.E.S.A fire chief, no one was hurt.

As this investigation continues, 6 News will keep you updated.