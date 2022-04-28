LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire at approximately 4:45 a.m. Thursday, April 28.

6 News was on the scene nearby at the intersection of Greenwood Ave. and Lansing Ave.

Two Lansing Fire crew trucks and one ambulance responded to the fire.

6 News saw residents gathered outside of the home, speaking with firefighters.

It is currently unknown how the fire started, where it started or if anyone was injured.

As more details become available, 6 News will keep you updated.