Most Americans oppose reparations for slavery

DETROIT (AP) – A new poll shows that few Americans are in favor of giving reparations to descendants of enslaved black people in the United States.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll finds that only 29% of Americans say cash reparations should be paid.

The new poll also finds that 6 in 10 Americans think the legacy of slavery has at least some impact on black Americans today. Opinions are mixed on whether the federal government should give an official apology, with 46% in favor and 52% opposed.

The poll comes amid a national debate around the enduring legacy of black enslavement. The nation is marking the 400th anniversary of the first slave ship arriving at Jamestown, Virginia, in what would become the United States.

Associated Press video producer Noreen Nasir reported from Chicago.