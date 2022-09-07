LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A new poll shows that two-thirds of Michigan voters support enacting more strict gun laws.

The EPIC-MRA poll asked a variety of questions which included 13 different proposals for gun safety.

BY THE NUMBERS

The poll asked people how much of a priority is it to enact stronger gun laws in the State, with 65% of Americans saying gun laws should be stronger, with 30% of those surveyed saying it should be a top priority.

In general, most Michiganders agree that the state’s laws are not strict enough, or say they’re just right. Additionally, the poll surveyed Michiganders regarding what is more important: addressing gun violence or prioritizing the rights of the people.

POLICY PROPOSAL BREAKDOWN

A total of 13 proposals were asked of people in the survey, from requiring background checks on all gun sales, to imposing a three-day waiting period after a gun purchase to allow the buyer to take the gun home with them.

The poll also asked people what their political affiliation was, as well as if they owned guns, if they were a member of the National Rifle Association, or held a Concealed Pistol License.

The eight following proposals were supported by Democrats, Republicans, Independents, gun owners, CPL license holders and NRA members:

Requiring background checks on all gun sales, including sales at gun shows and other private sales. Supported by 90% (78% strongly), including 97% of Democrats, 90% of Independents, 87% of gun owners, 82% of Republicans, 81% of CPL holders and 69% of NRA members.

Enacting a child access prevention law that would hold gun owners accountable for the safe storage of firearms. Supported by 82% (57% strongly), including 93% of Democrats, 76% each of Independents and gun owners, 75% of Republicans, 72% of CPL holders and 63% of NRA members.

Preventing sales of all firearms to people who have been reported to law enforcement as dangerous to themselves or others. Supported by 80% (63% strongly), including 92% of Democrats, 80% of Independents, 78% of gun owners, 73% of CPL holders, 69% of Republicans, and 65% of NRA members.

Requiring a waiting period of at least 3 days after a gun purchase before it can be taken home. Supported by 79% (59% strongly), including 94% of Democrats, 76% of Independents, 75% of gun owners, 65% of Republicans, 63% of NRA members and 61% of CPL holders.

Imposing criminal penalties or fines for those who buy firearms for another person. Supported by 78% (59% strongly), including 88% of Democrats, 79% of Independents, 78% of gun owners, 75% of CPL holders, 71% of NRA members and 67% of Republicans.

Requiring a person to be age 21 instead of 18 to be able to purchase an assault-style weapon. Supported by 75% (64% strongly), including 92% of Democrats, 69% each of Independents and gun owners, 65% of NRA members and 61% each among Republicans and CPL holders.

Establishing a court-issued protection order called an “extreme risk protection order.” Supported by 73% (44% strongly), including 88% of Democrats, 74% of Independents, 67% of gun owners, 65% of CPL holders, 61% of Republicans, and a 47% to 43% plurality of NRA members.

Requiring a person to be age 21 instead of 18 to be able to purchase any firearm. Supported by 67% (52% strongly), including 86% of Democrats, 59% of CPL holders, 58% of gun owners, 54% of Independents, 52% of Republicans and 51% of NRA members.



Another interesting tidbit, 33% of voters said they would be less likely to vote for candidates who oppose extreme risk protection orders, including 50% of Democrats, 35% of NRA members, 32% of Independents, 31% each of gun owners and CPL holders, and 19% of Republicans

“When Democrats, Republicans, Independents, gun owners, CPL holders and NRA members support 8 of 13 proposals and a 9th is supported by all groups except NRA members, there is absolutely no excuse for legislators to oppose these common-sense gun safety proposals, including Democratic and Republican legislators,” said Bernie Porn, President of EPIC ▪ MRA.