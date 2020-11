Hillsdale County, Mich. (WLNS) — As cases rise, Hillsdale Hospital is taking steps to protect its staff and patients by again prohibiting most visitors effective immediately.

The exceptions are children may have one parent. One person can stay with an emergency room patient, and caregivers can accompany those who need them, like those with disabilities.

A support person is also allowed for labor and delivery and visitors will be allowed for end-of-life situations as well.