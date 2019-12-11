Motel hit with major fire on day it closed due to nuisances

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) – Fire caused severe damage at a Battle Creek motel on the same day that the property was closing for 90 days due to allegations of drug dealing and other illegal activity.

Authorities said no one was hurt in the fire Tuesday night at the Econo Lodge motel. Fire Chief Brian Sturdivant told the Battle Creek Enquirer that firefighters used water for more than two hours. Sturdivant says there’s a “high degree of suspicion” about the cause of the fire. It remains under investigation.