Mother fights for son’s release after he tests positive for COVID-19 in Michigan prison

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Right now there are more than 400 Michigan inmates in isolation because they tested positive for COVID-19.

6 News reporter Ashley Graham spoke with a woman who’s son tested positive earlier this week. Vicky Cox said her biggest goal was to get her son out on parole before he was exposed to the virus.

Now she says one of her worst fears has come true.

“I’m just sick, I’m sick about it, you know?”

Her son started feeling sick with COVID-19 symptoms around Easter and immediately told staff at the G. Robert Cotton Correctional Facility about his symptoms.

“He’d called me Monday and I’d asked him if they got the results back,” Cox says, “and he said yes. And the way he said I thought, you know, he was good. And I said “Oh, thank God, thank God.” and he’s like no mom, I have it. I’m like, oh my God.”

Her son is one of 19 inmates at Cotton with the virus, according to Thursday’s data from MDOC. Originally eligible for parole in February, Cox’s son is in limbo as he waits to take a violence prevention course. Classes were shut down at cotton to slow the spread of the virus..So there’s no telling when he could take the class or get released.

Cox says this could’ve been prevented.

“If they would’ve took heed and gave him his parole because his class was still canceled, he wouldn’t have been exposed. I think they’re just being irresponsible.”

A spokesperson for MDOC says they’re on track to get up to 200 inmates out on parole or early release with monitoring each week. Cox hopes her son is one of them.

“I would gladly sleep in a closet with him if I could have him home.”

There’s no word on if any COVID-positive inmates will be released. Vicky says anyone who is released in the near future should get tested for the virus just in case.