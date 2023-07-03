JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A mother in Jackson is speaking out after laying her son to rest. He passed away when he overdosed last Sunday at the Reed Manor in Jackson.

This is a follow-up to a story we did about two men who overdosed at the Reed Manor on June 25.

One of them was 27-year-old Zachary Bastian, who was once a maintenance man there.

But his mother says he relapsed once he started the job, and now he’s gone.

A memorial sits at the very last door he walked into, but unfortunately never came out of.

“I feel grief, I feel like I failed him,” said Lauri Bastain.

Bastian says her son was found dead on top of the other victim. Zachary was trying to save his life.

She says being there just a week later brings out so many emotions.

“My son went from being a maintenance worker for these people, to a coffin. Because of the drugs that surround this area,” Lauri said.

She says Zachary started working at the Reed Manor in July of 2021 when he was a recovering addict of six months and newly engaged.

In October of that year, he relapsed and was eventually let go in December of 2021 and went to rehab.

Many around Reed Manor remember Zachary, and had great things to say about him. Including Sharon Glaspie, who just learned he passed.

“It makes me feel bad. He either did too much, or they gave him the wrong thing. I don’t know but it’s sad,” she said.

Now, Bastian’s mission is spreading awareness about the dangers of drugs, but also letting people know what’s been going on at Reed Manor, where paramedics have responded to more than 40 overdoses just this year.

“They need change, and the change needs to start with the management. Because there’s something going on.”

Out of those 40 overdoses, four people died.

6 News reached out to Jackson police and the city’s housing commission and hasn’t heard back.

Last week, Jackson housing officials mentioned that they lack mental health resources, and are doing everything to help residents who struggle with substance abuse.