Mother, son die in Jonesville house fire

Two people are dead following a house fire in Jonesville overnight.

According to the Jonesville Police Department, a mother and son died is a house fire in the 300 block of Murphy Street just before 11 p.m.

The 68-year-old woman and her 33-year-old son were found in the living room of the house.

Departments from Jonesville, Hillsdale and Litchfield fought the fire.

The Michigan State Police Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.

>>>Video/photos courtesy of Corey Murray of the Hillsdale Daily News