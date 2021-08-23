Motorcycle crash kills one in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)– A 35-year-old man has died, after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday shortly after 12:22 a.m.

According to the Jackson Police Department, Adam Joseph Risner, went through a stop sign at the intersection of E. Morrell St. and S. Elm Ave before striking a curb causing him to leave the bike.

Risner was taken to a local hospital where he died during surgery. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.