STOCKBRIDGE, Mich. (WLNS)– 29-year-old James Houk of Stockbridge died Thursday, after crashing his motorcycle shortly before 2 p.m.

According to Michigan State Police, it happened on South M-52 near Morton Road.

Troopers believe Houk didn’t handle a curve correctly, causing him to leave the roadway where he hit multiple trees.

No one else was hurt or involved in the crash. It’s not clear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.