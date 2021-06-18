Motorcyclist killed, pinned under car in crash in Ionia

IONIA, Mich. (WLNS) — A motorcyclist was pinned underneath the front of a GMC Envoy on Thursday around 5:30 p.m. and later died from the injuries.

The Ionia Department of Public Safety was called to Dexter St. (M-66) in front of The Bowling Alley – Ionia, where they found 30-year-old Christopher Wright.

Wright was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the GMC Envoy was questioned and later released.

IDPS said the investigation is ongoing and they are awaiting the results of toxicology tests.

Michigan State Police and the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.