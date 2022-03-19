(NEXSTAR) — As spring approaches, so does moving season in the United States. According to MovingLabor.com, 80% of moves occur between April and September.

To help those looking to move to a new area, Niche this week released its 2022 Best Places to Live in America rankings.

“The pandemic triggered a new set of possibilities — suddenly, many individuals and families found themselves more mobile than ever before, and in the past two years, they have continued to think hard about where they really want to live,” Luke Skurman, CEO and founder of Niche said.

The company used factors such as affordability, the local housing market, neighborhood diversity, area public schools, walkability and other data to provide a letter grade to tens of thousands of cities, towns and neighborhoods across the United States.

This year, The Woodlands, TX remained the #1 Best City to Live in America. Chesterbrook, PA, a neighborhood in the Philadelphia area, kept its title as the #1 Best Place to Live in America for the third year in a row.

If your heart is set on Michigan, Niche ranked the top places to live in the Great Lake State:

Okemos Troy Bloomfield Charter Township Huntington Woods Beverly Hills Grosse Pointe Park Novi East Grand Rapids Northville Haslett

Niche also provided data on the best places for families in Michigan, the most diverse communities in Michigan and the best places to buy a house in Michigan.