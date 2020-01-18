MRA expands marijuana product recall

LANSING (WLNS):

The Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) is issuing a health and safety advisory recall due to the sale of marijuana that did not pass compliance testing.

All affected medical marijuana is required to have a label affixed to the container that indicates the METRC number assigned to the marijuana product.

Patients and caregivers should look for the production batch number associated with the product name or the individual package number which can be found under the name of the provisioning center at which the product was sold.

Recalled products are listed below with the dates of sale in parenthesis





