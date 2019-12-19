MSP asking for young artists in annual poster contest

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) - Firefighters delivered a warm surprise to elementary school students.

The firefighters raised $3,500 to buy 180 coats to distribute to three Jackson area schools.

Firefighters met with students at Frost/Cascades Elementary and helped them try on their new coats.

Principal Martin DuBois says staff at the school identified which students could benefit from receiving a coat.

This is the first year Jackson area firefighters raised funds for coats.

They’re also delivering coats to Townsend Elementary School and Vandercook Lake High School.