VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — During a traffic stop yesterday, Michigan State Police Troopers arrested a Wisconsin woman on multiple felony charges.

Officials found guns, mushrooms and illegal marijuana products after pulling a woman over on I-94 in Van Buren County.

Van Buren County is on the west side of Michigan, and includes the city of South Haven and the village of Mattawan.

