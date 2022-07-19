OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police Southwest Twitter account is reminding people to slow down in construction zones after catching some crazy video on camera.

A sergeant from the Wayland post was driving in his police car when he saw a car speeding in a construction zone on I-196 west near 32nd Avenue in Jamestown Township.

The sergeant’s dash cam was rolling and captured the speeding driver lose control and crash.

At the very end of the video, you can see the driver go off the road and hit something that launched the car in the air.

“Perfect example of what could happen if you decide to go 89 mph in a 60 mph construction zone,” MSP said.

Luckily, the driver survived with minor injuries.

“Don’t be next, it could be fatal,” MSP said.

Be sure to check out the video at the top of the page.