BROWN CITY, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place in Lapeer County.

Troopers say the deputy was executing a felony warrant at a house in Brown City when they were shot multiple times. The deputy was taken to a hospital in Flint and is listed in stable condition.

According to a tweet from MSP Bay Region, there are no suspects at large and there is no threat to the community at this time.