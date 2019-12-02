MSP: “Don’t smoke and drive” after pickup slams into patrol SUV

A Michigan State Police SUV was struck by a pickup truck on the first day that recreational marijuana could be purchased in the state.

According to our media partners at MLive, a Metro Detroit trooper was policing a traffic crash around 9 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, when a pickup truck spun almost 180 degrees and struck the driver’s side of the patrol SUV, according to a Twitter thread posted by MSP Metro Detroit.

It was later determined that the driver of the pickup was under the influence of marijuana.