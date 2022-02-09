LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –Michigan State Police got quite the surprise yesterday while searching a Lansing home.

According to a Twitter thread from Michigan State Police, detectives from the Tri-County Metro Narcotics Team (TCM) & Southwest Enforcement Narcotics Team (SWET) conducted search warrants at a house in Lansing, searching for a wanted federal fugitive.

Upon searching the residence, detectives found 2.6 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, 677 grams of marijuana, 130 pills of Oxycontin, 540 pressed pills of ecstasy, $4,838 in cash and three guns (one of which police say was stolen).

While the fugitive was not found, one subject was arrested on multiple charges- including a violation of conditional bond.

“Great work by all involved,” said a tweet from MSP.