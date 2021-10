ORANGEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police First District Fugitive Team was involved in a shooting around 10:00 a.m. today in Barry County, they said on Twitter.

The incident happened in Orangeville Township, which is the Fifth District.

They said the Response Team will lead the investigation from here on.

They have released no other information at this time.

Stay with WLNS as we work to learn more information.