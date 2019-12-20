MSP graduates 43 new troopers in Lansing

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) - Three people are in the hospital following a crash Thursday evening.

The two vehicle traffic crash happened within the intersection of Squawfield Road and Waldron Road.

Two people in one vehicle were taken by ambulance to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital in Jackson while a single person in the second vehicle took a life-flight to St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo, Ohio with life threatening injuries.

The two people at Henry Forld Allegiance Hospital had serious but non-life threatening injuries. The person taken to St. Vincent Hospital in currently in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.