MSP in Jackson looking for Angels

The Michigan State Police Jackson Post is looking for help from some very special people.

The MSP is asking for volunteers to assist in the Angel program, which allows someone struggling with addiction to walk into any post and ask for help without fear of arrest or investigation.

When someone asks for help, the MSP connects an Angel volunteer with the person to help find the best treatment option and then take to person to the treatment center.

Volunteers are given training on responsibilities and what’s expected in the program.

They are also reimbursed for meals and mileage expenses.

If you are interested in learning more about the MSP Angel program or becoming an “Angel” volunteer, please contact the Jackson Post at 517-780-4580.

You can also learn more online here.