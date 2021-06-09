MSP investigates crash, one person ejected from vehicle in Eaton County

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State Police were on scene today investigating a crash that occurred near the intersection of Canal Road and Rossman Highway.

troopers finish their investigation. pic.twitter.com/UtvrtmaLva — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) June 9, 2021

Officials said it happened just after 5:00 a.m. in Eaton County. One Trooper said the driver of a van was going northbound while a pickup truck was coming eastbound.

The preliminary investigation shows that the pickup truck holding six passengers failed to stop at a stop sign.

The driver and sole occupant of the van was taken to a hospital for injuries. At this time, it appears there was one person ejected from the pickup truck.

Troopers told 6 News that as of right now there are serious injuries but no fatalities. The roads were still closed in both directions when 6 News was at the scene around 7:45 a.m.

The Windsor Township Fire Department and MSP were on the scene while 6 News was there.

