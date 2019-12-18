MSP investigating a Litchfield Township larceny

Litchfield Twsp, Hillsdale County Mich. —

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post are investigating a larceny complaint that occurred in the 7000 block of Anderson Rd.

The incident occurred in Litchfield Township on Aug. 26, 2019.

The investigation so far has found that two white males were driving an older style Chevrolet or GMC pickup truck and removed property from vehicles and other non-fixed objects.

The Michigan State Police asks anyone who recognizes this vehicle or has information regarding this incident to contact police at 517-780-4580.