INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police are investigating after a boat and a trailer were stolen in Stockbridge.

The boat was taken early in the morning on July 18 on the 2000 block of Heeney Rd.

Officials says the suspect was driving a late 1990’s to early 2000’s Chevrolet Blazer.

Police included a picture of a similar boat to the one that was stolen.

The car in the photo towing the boat was the suspect, police said.





If you have seen this boat or this car or have any information about this incident, you are asked to call MSP Trooper Bush at 517-388-6235 or email bushj6@michigan.gov.