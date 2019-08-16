MSP: Investigating Hillsdale box cutter stabbing

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police lights.png

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State Police Jackson Post is investigating a felony assault that happened on August 15th.

Troopers say the victim was stabbed at a residence on Borden Road.

An initial investigation found that two family members had been involved in a domestic violence situation and one of the subjects was stabbed with a box cutter.

The victim was taken to the Hillsdale Community Health Center with a severe, complex laceration and internal injuries.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Hillsdale County Jail.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar