MSP: Investigating Hillsdale box cutter stabbing

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State Police Jackson Post is investigating a felony assault that happened on August 15th.
Troopers say the victim was stabbed at a residence on Borden Road.
An initial investigation found that two family members had been involved in a domestic violence situation and one of the subjects was stabbed with a box cutter.
The victim was taken to the Hillsdale Community Health Center with a severe, complex laceration and internal injuries.
The suspect was arrested and taken to the Hillsdale County Jail.
