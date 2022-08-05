OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS) — A 39-year-old man from Owosso was shot by a Michigan State Police trooper outside The Avenue Bar & Grill around 11:35 p.m. Thursday night, officials said.

According to MSP, troopers and officers from the Owosso City Police Department were called to the bar on the 300 block of W. Corunna Ave. for a man who was allegedly banging on the door of the bar as it was trying to close.

The officers said when they arrived they saw the man with the handgun and told him to drop the weapon. When he did not, one trooper fired two rounds and hit him in the abdomen, MSP said.

MSP said the man suffered serious injuries and remains in the hospital.

The man who was shot is expected to face charges, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and once it’s completed the full report will be sent to the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office, officials said.

The trooper involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is conducted, per department policy.