MSP investigating utility worker scam, thefts in Eaton and Clinton County

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police troopers from the Lansing Post are investigating two different thefts that occurred on Thursday, May 27 where the suspects posed as contractors.

The first incident took place at 5:30 p.m. in Eaton County and the second one happened shortly after at 6:30 p.m. at a home in Clinton County.

During the second incident, the victims tried to stop the larceny from happening and then the suspects committed a felonious assault.

In both of the incidents, the suspects car was white and either a full-size pickup truck, possibly a Ford F350, or a SUV, possibly a GMC Yukon.

MSP describes the suspects as two or three men with a darker complexion.

MSP asks you to call the Lansing Post if you run into something similar or if you have any information on the incidents. You can call Sgt. Andrew Adamczyk at 517-322-1907.