MSP joins multi-state effort to crack down on I-94 drivers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Deputy eyes will be on I-94 a bit more than usual next week, as Michigan State Police will be joining a multi-state commercial vehicle operation.

Michigan State Police motor carrier officers will join officers from the Indiana State Police, Illinois State Police, and Ohio State Highway Patrol, who will be focusing their enforcement on I-94 and other major freeways in Indiana, Illinois, and Ohio.

The operation is called “Eyes on 94” and seeks to reduce commercial vehicle crashes along the I-94 corridor.

This multi-state effort will take place from Dec. 6-Dec. 10.

Motor carrier officers will focus on violations by commercial vehicles that are most likely to contribute to a crash, which includes distracted driving, following too close, improper passing, speeding, and improper lane use.