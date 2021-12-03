MSP joins multi-state effort to crack down on I-94 drivers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Deputy eyes will be on I-94 a bit more than usual next week, as Michigan State Police will be joining a multi-state commercial vehicle operation.
Michigan State Police motor carrier officers will join officers from the Indiana State Police, Illinois State Police, and Ohio State Highway Patrol, who will be focusing their enforcement on I-94 and other major freeways in Indiana, Illinois, and Ohio.
The operation is called “Eyes on 94” and seeks to reduce commercial vehicle crashes along the I-94 corridor.
This multi-state effort will take place from Dec. 6-Dec. 10.
Motor carrier officers will focus on violations by commercial vehicles that are most likely to contribute to a crash, which includes distracted driving, following too close, improper passing, speeding, and improper lane use.
This enforcement effort is a great example of the commitment by the MSP, Indiana State Police, Illinois State Police, and the Ohio Highway Patrol to reach our common goal of increasing traffic safety and reducing crashes. This coordinated operation is an effort to increase awareness by means of high visibility enforcement on the I-94 freeway, which is prone to weather-related crashes involving interstate commercial vehicle drivers this time of year.”Capt. Richard Arnold, Commander of the MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division