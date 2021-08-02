MSP Lansing Post welcomes two new canine partners “Ike & Mike”

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police Lansing Post has welcomed two new canines to their force, “Ike & Mike.”

Ike & Mike will work with Trooper Richard Birmingham, who has been working with MSP for nine years.

Birmingham joined the Lansing Post from the Second District in July.

