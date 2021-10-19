MSP Lansing trooper takes a quick dance break at local hospital

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — A tweet from MSP First District shows a Lansing Post officer doing a popular TikTok dance at Eaton Rapids Medical Center.

Trooper Coakley can be seen in his uniform, busting a move with four other healthcare workers.

The dance goes along with the song ‘Neon Moon’ by country duo Brooks and Dunn.

Since the start of the trend, the video-sharing platform has seen hundreds of thousand of people doing the dance, with some videos even getting millions of views.

Though the video shared on Twitter does not appear to be linked to a specific TikTok account, you can still watch it below or by clicking here.