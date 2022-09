LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State Police Troopers from the Lansing Post arrested two people Tuesday for various firearms charges after a traffic stop.

A 30-year-old suspect was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm and felon in possession of firearm.

The other suspect, a 36-year-old, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.

Michigan State Police announced the arrest via a post on its official Twitter account.