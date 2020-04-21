MSP layoffs coming but not front line troopers

An announcement is expected from the Whitmer administration later this afternoon announcing a series of layoffs in the Michigan State Police.

According to 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick the layoffs will not include front line first responders.

Instead, the undisclosed number will come from within the ranks of so-called Level Four employees who are mostly working from home.

That would include various office workers and general office secretaries.

The administration recently sent out a directive to each department head to list all of its employees from Level One to Level Four, which is a state civil service classification system, and that supposedly will lay the foundation in other parts of state government as the fiscal belt-tightening begins in earnest across all the state departments.

