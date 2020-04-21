MSP layoffs coming but not front line troopers

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:
MSP_170708

 An announcement is expected from the Whitmer administration later this afternoon announcing a series of layoffs in the Michigan State Police.

According to 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick the layoffs will not include front line first responders.  

Instead, the undisclosed number will come from within the ranks of so-called Level Four employees who are mostly working from home.  

That would include various office workers and general office secretaries.

The administration recently sent out a directive to each department head to list all of its employees from Level One to Level Four, which is a state civil service classification system,  and that supposedly will lay the foundation in other parts of state government as the fiscal belt-tightening begins in earnest across all the state departments.

>>>This story is developing and will be updated online

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar