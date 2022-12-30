LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Time is ticking as we make our way to 2023. Many restaurants and bars around mid-Michigan are preparing for the New Year’s Eve crowds.

If you’re still looking for something to do New Year’s Eve, there are lots to choose from here in mid-Michigan.

Not only is it the Michigan versus TCU game, but there are also dozens of New Year’s Eve celebrations.

6 News spoke to the owner of Harper’s and Club Rush in East Lansing. She says tickets for their yearly New Year’s Eve party sold out in minutes.

The Lansing Brewing Company is also hosting a New Year’s Eve party with the theme ‘winter ball’ for those 21 and up.

Lastly, if you’re looking for a good dinner, Looking Glass Brewing Co. is ringing in the new year with a few specials for you and your family.

“We’re offering a shrimp pasta dinner for $15.99, and we’re also doing a slow-smoked prime rib dinner for $24.99. In addition to that, we’re going to be having the U of M/TCU game on and looking for everybody to come out with their Michigan gear and celebrate the new year with us,” said Joel Dillingham, owner of Looking Glass Brewing Co.

If you are going to go out, make sure you drive sober.

MSP and other agencies say they plan on having extra patrol during New Year’s Eve looking for drunk and impaired drivers.

Officials say to always make sure you have a designated driver, or if you are hosting a party to make sure your guests have one as well.

Officials say they had more than 10,000 accidents involving alcohol in Michigan and nearly 3,000 with drugs.