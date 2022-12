IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police are now asking for the public’s help in finding a truck that may have been involved in a theft case.

According to a social media post by Ionia County Central Dispatch, the suspected larceny took place Sunday on Goodemoot Road, north of Lake Odessa.

Officials are asking anyone with information about the truck to contact MSP at 989-352-8444 or Ionia County Central Dispatch at 616-527-0400.