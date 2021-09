EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police First District Twitter account announced today that they would be patrolling Lansing Rd. from 7:00-10:00 a.m.

During that enforcement period, MSP made 33 traffic stops.

Those 33 traffic resulted in 24 verbal warnings, and 14 citations.

The high speed that they clocked during their patrol period was 83 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone.

“This is why we are out there. Please drive posted speeds,” MSP First District said on Twitter.