EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police is reminding people never to drink and drive, no matter what the time is.

A 40-year-old person was stopped on I-96 in Eaton County Wednesday morning, and after further investigation, they were arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.

“No matter what time of the day it is, DO NOT DRINK and DRIVE! #DriveSober,” The Michigan State Police First District Twitter account said.

The traffic stop happened at 11:40 a.m.

Troopers from the Hometown Security Team made the stop.