HAGAR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police says it continues to investigate a Monday shooting near Coloma, which left a suspect dead and an officer hurt.

The Coloma Township officer who was shot was released from the hospital Tuesday and is expected to make a full recovery, according to troopers.

“Out of courtesy to the family and per policy,” MSP did not release the name of the suspect who was shot and killed, identifying him only as a 40-year-old man from Hagar Township.

MSP did not release the names of the officers involved, either, by request of the Coloma Township Police Department and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened Monday in Hagar Township. Two Coloma Township officers and one Berrien County deputy were responding to a domestic incident, according to MSP. Troopers said the suspect and officers fired shots. It was not clear how many shots were fired or who shot first.

MSP, which did not have troopers on scene when shots were fired, said Wednesday that its Investigate Response Team is working on a “thorough” investigation. An autopsy has been completed, and troopers are waiting for toxicology results, lab analysis results and ballistics reports. Troopers are also reviewing camera footage and interviewing witnesses, according to MSP.

“Realizing an investigation of this magnitude will take some time to sort through, we are asking the public to remain patient,” MSP said.