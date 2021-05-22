MSP: Troopers shoot, kill man north of Hesperia

The scene on 10 Mile Road in Beaver Township where Michigan State Police troopers shot and killed someone. (May 22, 2021)

BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot and killed by Michigan State Police troopers in rural Newaygo County Saturday morning.

It happened at a property on West 10 Mile Road at Comstock Avenue in Beaver Township, between Hesperia and Bitely.

Two Michigan State Police troopers were called there around 8:50 a.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance. MSP says an armed man confronted the troopers, after which shots were fired.

The man was killed. His name has not been released.

The scene on 10 Mile Road in Beaver Township where Michigan State Police troopers shot and killed someone. (May 22, 2021)

The troopers were not injured.

MSP said both troopers are on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated, which is standard procedure. The Newayo County Sheriff’s Office is involved in the investigation.

News 8 has a crew on the scene and is working to bring you more information.