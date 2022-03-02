MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State Police are on the scene of a school bus crash near Mount Pleasant on northbound US-127 at M-46.

The bus was transporting Ithaca Public Schools’ Ski Club.

State police have confirmed that passengers are in need of medical evaluation. First responders are on the scene treating injured passengers.

Students who do not need medical attention were taken to Shepherd High School where parents can pick them up.

Do not use Northbound 127 as it is closed to traffic.

Parents of children that require medical attention will be contacted by first responders.