MSP preparing for weekend protests, Capitol events

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– With more protests planned at michigan’s capitol this weekend, It’s important to know how state officials handle crowds during these events.

The Michigan State Police generally handle any events at the Capitol.

A militia is defined as a group of civilians, often armed, who gather to support or supplement the military in an emergency.

MSP Lieutenant Brian Oleksyk says the biggest priority for their team is maintaining safety in the crowd during all events. He says people can be there with open or concealed weapons with permits, and can even take those weapons inside the Capitol as long as they’re not in an office or on the House or Senate floor.

Oleksyk says policing and safety should be left to the professionals.

When it comes to managing crowds and groups within those crowds, Oleksyk says size is one of the most important factors they consider.

“The only thing we do monitor with scheduled demonstrations is the amount of people that are gonna be planning on attending,” he says. “So we do monitor that and the reason we monitor that is because if the crowd’s anywhere from 50 or they’re anticipating about 2000, that’s a time we might bring in additional resources.”

He adds that state troopers will be out there as planned this weekend and asks everyone to come together safely and continue to practice social distancing and mask guidelines.