MSP safety tips to avoid a spooky Halloween

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WLNS) - The holidays are coming up fast and the Michigan International Speedway will pull out all the stops as they get into the holiday spirit.

The Nite Lites Christmas Light Show begins a winter season of family-fun activities at MIS.

“We are excited to host this premier holiday event at Michigan International Speedway as the track is transformed for the Nite Lites Christmas Light Show,” track President Rick Brenner said.

MIS guests can drive through a five-mile lighted display featuring thousands of lights. The show will feature eight new displays for guests to enjoy as well as classics such as 12 Days of Christmas and seven lighted tunnels.

“We are excited to transform the speedway into a Christmas Wonderland with more than 300 displays that guests can enjoy right from their vehicles," John Spink, Nite Lites owner said. "This has transformed into a can’t-miss event for people of all ages.”

Festivites kick off on November 23rd with the 5K Fun Run and Walk.

The holiday display will open for cars beginning November 28th at 5:30 p.m. and will remain open every day through December 31st. The cost is $25 per car.

Visits with Santa start November 29th as well as free admission for all veterans and active military personnel on December 4th.

