LAANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Monsters, witches and ghosts add a friendly scare to Halloween celebrations, but an accident can quickly turn a fun night into a frightening experience.
The Michigan State Police put out a list of safety tips to have a fun and safe night.
Always walk on sidewalks or paths and if there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic and as far to the left as possible. Only cross the street at corners or crosswalks and look both ways before crossing the street.
Stay in well-lit areas with lots of people and have children carry a glow stick or flashlight to help them see and be seen.
Avoid masks that cover eyes and try face paint or Halloween makeup instead.
Do not eat any candy that is already open and be sure to have an adult inspect all candy before eating it.
MSP safety tips to avoid a spooky Halloween
