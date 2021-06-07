MSP says teen killed, another woman sexually assaulted in Isabella County

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police said in a press conference today that a 17-year-old girl was stabbed and killed and another adult teenager was sexually assaulted. MSP said 40-year-old Isaiah Gary Gardenhire, known as “Zeke” is the suspect.

Troopers and detectives from the Mount Pleasant State Police Post were called to a residence on South Isabella Road in Isabella County on Sunday around 3:15 a.m.

MSP says Gardenhire left the home shortly before the police arrived and they said they still believe that he is in the Mt. Pleasant area. Initially, MSP had said they thought Gardenhire could be in the Lansing area.

Gardenhire is a 6-foot-1, 180 pound black male with black hair and brown eyes. Police say there is an active homicide warrant for his arrest.

MSP said he is armed and dangerous and people in the area should lock their doors.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the state tipline at 877.616.4677. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1.800.422.5245.

<<<6 News Sister Station WOOD-TV contributed to this article.