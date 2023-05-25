KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding two women who abandoned a vulnerable adult at a nature preserve near Kalamazoo last month.

Michigan State Police said investigators are searching for Angela Crute, 50, and an unknown woman.

An undated courtesy photo of Angela Crute. (Michigan State Police)

Crute, the mother of the vulnerable adult, is originally from the Richmond, Virginia, area and is believed to have returned to the area. The other woman was last seen wearing a black U.S. Army hoodie.

On April 20, the three women got onto a Kalamazoo Metro Transit bus around 7:10 a.m., then got off on O Avenue and walked behind Kalamazoo Valley Community College into the Al Sabo Land Preserve. When they were in a wooded area, Crute told a maintenance worker she and her sister were taking her daughter for a walk in the land preserve, according to MSP.

State police said the employee became suspicious and called KVCC police. Officers searched the area but could not find the group.

A hiker found the vulnerable woman around 6 p.m. Thursday in the Al Sabo Land Preserve near Texas Drive and S. 8th Street in Texas Township. She had no ID and was carrying a garbage bag of clothing. She was taken to the hospital to be taken care of. Troopers couldn’t communicate with her, so they sent out a release in April asking for the public’s help to identify the “living Jane Doe.”

State police identified her a few days later as a 22-year-old from Kalamazoo. MSP said she was in “good health” and was in the custody of Adult Protective Services.

Anyone with information about the unknown woman or Crute’s location is asked to call MSP at 844.642.8384, email msp-51tips@michigan.gov or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.