MSP to hold first-ever trooper recruit school

DIMONDALE, Mich. (WLNS) — According to a release, Michigan State Police will be accepting applications for licensed law enforcement to join the 141stTrooper Recruit School, which is set to begin in March 2022.

The school lasts for 10 weeks, which is much shorter than the 26-week program that the Michigan State Police currently offer.

Colonel Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police, stated the following on the new program;

As we continue to improve and modernize our recruiting and selection processes, holding a lateral entry recruit school for licensed police officers is a logical next step. Many other state police agencies across the country have similar successful programs and I’m pleased to offer this opportunity for officers here in our state.”

Approximately 35 recruits will be a part of the 141st Trooper Recruit School. Those interested in applying should have at least two years of continuous experience as a licensed officer in good standing with the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES).

The last weeks of recruit school will incorporate an open-campus concept so that recruits do not have to stay overnight and can leave the Training Academy.