MSP tracks down stolen car after chase, crash on I-75 north

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police Monroe Post located a stolen car on I-75 north near Monroe and Wayne Counties and were able to arrest a 36-year-old from Farmington after a short chase.

An MSP Motor Carrier Officer first saw the car heading north on I-75 and says the person was driving recklessly.

That’s when a short chase started, and the driver eventually lost control and crashed.

The 36-year-old suspect was taken to a hospital and evaluated for minor injuries.

He was then lodged for charges of Free & Elude, OWI and possession of narcotic and a stolen vehicle.