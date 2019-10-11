MSP Trooper found guilty of assaulting female colleague

366,282 Subaru Foresters from 2015 through 2018 model years are being recalled because of airbag issues.

Electrical connection may become loose so the system can't tell if the seat is occupied and deactivate the airbags, according to Consumer Reports.

Dominick Infante, Subaru of America Director of Communications, said in an email to Consumer Reports that the company isn't aware of any injuries or incidents related to this electrical problem.

The issue is specific to the SUVs with heated seats, but the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration allows you to check your VIN number to see if there are any safety issues or recalls.

Consumer Reports says affected Subaru owners will be notified of the recall starting Nov. 29 and they’ll receive a second notice when the new parts needed are available.

“Subaru’s dealers will inspect the SUV and, if necessary, replace the ODS sensor and electrical harness free of charge,” writes the website.

Anyone with questions can use the recall number WUM-98 when contacting Subaru customer service at 1-844-373-6614.