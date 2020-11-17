WATCH: MSP trooper rescues 56-year-old man from car fire

Michigan
Wayne County, Mich. (WLNS) — Brighton Post trooper on patrol rescued a 56-year-old man who was trapped inside his vehicle before the vehicle became engulfed with flames.

The traffic crash occurred today on Ann Arbor Rd over I-275 in Wayne County.

