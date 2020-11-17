WATCH: MSP trooper rescues 56-year-old man from car fire

WLNS 6 News
Wayne County, Mich. (WLNS) — Brighton Post trooper on patrol rescued a 56-year-old man who was trapped inside his vehicle before the vehicle became engulfed with flames.
The traffic crash occurred today on Ann Arbor Rd over I-275 in Wayne County.
TROOPER SAVES MAN FROM A CAR FIRE: Brighton Post trooper on patrol comes across a traffic crash today on Ann Arbor Rd over I-275 in Wayne County, where a 56 year old man is trapped and the vehicle is on fire. Trooper pulls man from vehicle before the car is fully engulfed. pic.twitter.com/butmq0F90X— MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) November 17, 2020
